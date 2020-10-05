The government ruled on Sunday, October 4: in order to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, universities will remain open, but students will have to be fewer. The amphitheatres cannot be filled more than 50%. ATGrenoble (Isère), the re-entry had already been made in reduced numbers in the amphitheatres. Monday, October 5, the reduction of staff in university canteens, libraries and tutorial rooms was implemented. “In the TD rooms, we had a computer for two, we are tight “, criticizes this student. “I think it would be good if we went into distancing“, suggests another.

AT Paris, the decision to limit access to university does not surprise students. Since the start of the school year, the images of crowded courtyards, as in Paris II-Assas, circulate on the Internet. According to Public Health France, a third of the outbreaks of contamination concern schools and universities. Three weeks after having reopened, the medical school of Dijon (Côte-d’Or) had to go on hold after the discovery of 80 cases.

