They are stuck abroad. French tourists tested positive for Covid-19, who were traveling to Costa Rica, numbering twenty according to AFP, have been asking, since Thursday February 11 in several media, to be repatriated. Six of them are hospitalized, the Ministry of Health of this small Central American country announced on Tuesday.

This group of tourists arrived in the Central American country on January 16. They tested positive a week later. “As the time for departure has sounded, they all have to do a PCR test. And there, the ax falls: six of them are positive for Covid-19”, Explain LCI. Negative travelers decide to go to the airport. But they must return to France with a stopover in the Netherlands, a country which requires negative antigen and PCR tests. However, these new tests are positive, except for two people, according to LCI.

Tourists must therefore wait to be tested negative to finally be able to return to France, which one of them, Rachel Visat, deplores on BFMTV. She asks the intervention of the French authorities. She wishes “that positive people can be repatriated because they are more than 10 days of confinement”, by comparing with France, where a positive person must isolate himself 7 to 10 days before returning to work, without having to provide a negative test on his return. “We are forced to have a negative test to be able to return when he can be positive for another 2 to 3 months”, she says. Rachel Visat would like “that the state authorizes a return”, despite a positive test, “with a period of confinement”, once on French territory.

“I’ve been confined for 14 days but I’m not sick. The only thing I have is that I’m positive”, abounds Evelyne, member of the group and originally from Lorraine, on RTL. She is currently in a hotel in San José, the capital of Costa Rica, with other members of the group. His companion is one of the tourists who has been in the hospital since February 9. “I don’t even know what hospital in town he is in, I don’t know and before long we’re all going to jump out the window, […] we are all in a terrible state “, she warns. “I’m not giving up. I have the embassy online every day, so I trust”, she recalls on LCI.

No information has circulated on the origin of the “cluster”: it is not known whether these tourists were infected in the country or if one of them was already carrying the virus. In order to promote the tourism sector, Costa Rica fully opened its borders on November 1, 2020, after removing the previous month the requirement of a negative PCR test for foreign visitors. However, they must present an insurance contract covering accommodation and medical costs in the event of illness.