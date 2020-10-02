Regarding the closure of bars and restaurants in some towns, Jean-Pierre Lecoq believes that traders are “scapegoats”.

Jean-Pierre Lecoq, mayor Les Républicians of the 6th arrondissement of Paris, request on franceinfo Thursday, October 1 “that we stop the health dictatorship”. Reacting to recent restrictions and the press conference of the Minister of Health on Thursday, the elected Parisian believes that the government “shoots himself in the foot” by weighing “an anxiety-provoking climate” in the country.

Jean-Pierre Lecoq affirms that a “particularly painful anxiety-provoking climate” weighs heavily on France and the major metropolises and that this atmosphere “break the recovery”. “The government, on the one hand, has tried to make an economic recovery and on the other, it is shooting itself in the foot”, adds the mayor (LR) of the 6th arrondissement.

“Can we continue to run a country only through intensive care beds?”, asks Jean-Pierre Lecoq who believes that scientific data now dominates government communication.

I think that we cannot continue to have this country run solely by colleges of doctors or scientists who challenge each other.Jean-Pierre Lecoqto franceinfo

The elected Parisian insists: “The French elected Mr Macron, they did not elect Mr Véran as President of the Republic. And the Prime Minister is not Mr Salomon”, the director general of health.

Regarding the closure of bars and restaurants in some towns, Jean-Pierre Lecoq believes that traders are “scapegoats”. He disputes the relevance of such measures from a health point of view: “Those who want to live will find themselves at home and will respect barrier gestures even less than in restaurants.”

“The President of the Republic told us that we were at war, we have lost all the battles until now, launches the mayor of the 6th arrondissement. Let us at least win the recovery with a testing policy that works, because contrary to what Mr. Véran says, it does not work, at least in Paris “.