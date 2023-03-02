It is not easy for the carriers of the municipality of Salvador Alvaradobecause since the pandemic caused by the covid-19 began, the influx in the public transport registered a drop in users of up to 40 percentand with the reactivation of all commercial and educational activities they considered that the situation could improve, however, it was maintained and it is already a year since the official resumption and things are not improving.

But given the trend towards low acceptance of the use of urban transport in the city, the consequence is that the routes register a drop in the units that are circulating, as is the case towards neighborhoods such as Cuauhtémoc, in which the need was seen of leaving only one unit because there are not enough passengers to sustain the use of the buses.

Meanwhile, Hugo Félix, delegate of Roads and Transportationis the one who “receives” the stones due to the little transport that is seen for some areas, but the carriers are affected by the high costs of fuel and this is a reasonable option.

Francisco Javier Contreras Beltrán, coordinator of Civil protection de Angostura, will have an arduous task in training most of the businessmen with restaurant and refactionary lines, because the culture of prevention is not a tool that is found on the continuous analysis desk, in addition to the fact that it is not being trained in the measures that must be taken in the event of an accident, a situation that puts at risk not only the personnel who work in the companies but also those who come to consume a product or service, therefore, the importance of training them and that they follow the protocols, as the municipal official assures that he will do so in the coming days.

Once the work on the highway from El Salitre to Guamúchil was completed and delivered, the director of Public Works and Services of Salvador Alvarado, Ricardo Cruz Rocha, must undertake a review and analysis action because the street has several high-risk points for drivers who circulate on this road, and that is that so far there are no signs or garrisons that help prevent an accident. The irrigation canal that runs alongside the highway is a risk that must be prevented immediately with the placement of signs and speed limits.

Something is wrong in the administration of pensions for widows of workers in the Angostura City Hall, because the wife of a former employee who has passed away from the Care for People with Disabilities area, has been looking for and looking for the mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta to help him resolve this situation. Karla Ramona Montoya Cabrera assures that at the end of 2022 they told her that until this year they would comply with the payment of the widow’s pension because they did not have the budget, and this year the authority does not even receive it, for which she asks for respect for the right employment of her deceased husband.

