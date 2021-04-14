ANDALUCIA has detected 2368 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the fourth wave continues its marked retreat.

Wednesday’s caseload is lower than the 2590 cases recorded this time last week and a noted drop from 1881 recorded on March 31 after Semana Santa.

Meanwhile some 19 people died from COVID-19 in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases today with 579, followed by Granada with 479 and Jaen with 342.

A total of 4,313 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours, almost double the number of infections detected.

READ ALSO: