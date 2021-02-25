ANDALUCIA has detected 1,256 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the third wave continues its marked retreat.

Thursday’s caseload is lower than the 1,311 recorded on Wednesday and a noted drop from the 1,803 recorded on the same day last week.

It means the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has lowered by 19.9 points to 215.2 cases per 100,000 people, some 157 points lower than a week ago.

Meanwhile some 58 people died from COVID-19 in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

While still tragic, the figure is lower than the 100 and 83 deaths recorded on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases Thursday with 267, followed by Malaga with 242, Granada with 194, Almeria with 191, Cadiz with 164, Cordoba with 83, Huelva with 59 and Jaen with 56.

A total of 2,423 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours, almost double the number of infections detected.

Hospital numbers falling

Hospital numbers are also continuing to drop, although not as fast as the infection rate.

There are now 2,087 coronavirus sufferers in Andalucian hospitals, 121 fewer than yesterday and 856 fewer than a week ago.

Of these, 503 are in intensive care units, representing 35 fewer than Wednesday and 121 fewer than seven days ago.

There are now fewer ICU patients than in the peak of the second wave, when there were 528.

Thursday is the second-day in a row of decreasing patient numbers and moves the region further away from the peak of the third wave on February 2, when 4,980 people were admitted with COVID-19.