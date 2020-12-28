The Spanish authorities will keep a register of people refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which will be shared with other European countries but will not be made public, the Spanish Minister of Health said on Monday, December 28.

In an interview with the TV channel La SextaSalvador Illa once again stressed that the vaccination against the coronavirus, which began on Sunday in Spain as in many other EU countries, would not be mandatory.

For people who will not want to be vaccinated, “what we are going to do is a register which, moreover, will be shared with other European countries”, he continued, specifying that he was referring “to people to whom it will have been proposed and who, quite simply, will have refused it”.

“This is not a document that will be made public”, he assured, however, adding that this file would be developed “with the utmost respect for data protection”.

According to the latest study published last Monday by the Center for Sociological Investigation (CIS), a government-run polling institute, the proportion of Spaniards who do not want to be vaccinated has dropped dramatically, from 47% in November to 28 % in December. During the same period, the percentage of Spaniards who said they were ready to receive the vaccine increased from 36.8% to 40.5%.

Like many European countries, Spain began the coronavirus vaccination campaign on Sunday with the vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories.