In Spain, a decree imposes the extension of drastic measures to all of Madrid, despite the opposition of the regional authorities, while in Brussels, the mask is no longer mandatory outdoors.

In recent weeks, Europe has witnessed an increase in contamination with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, especially in France and Spain, where the authorities have decided to impose a closure on Madrid after a long standoff with local authorities .

French side,“the government must be able to take the necessary additional measures depending on the evolution of the epidemic”, warned Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 30. Drastic measures, such as the closure of bars and restaurants for two weeks, have already been imposed on the metropolis of Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe, placed on maximum alert. Decisions that arouse the anger of some restaurateurs.

One week after this contested turn of the screw in France, where are our European neighbors? Have they also applied such measures? From Spain to the United Kingdom, via Belgium, Germany and Italy, franceinfo takes stock.

In Spain, people from Madrid no longer have the right to enter or leave their neighborhood

The authorities have decided to impose a closure of Madrid and surrounding municipalities, in a decree published Thursday in the Official Journal. This decree extends to the entire capital, populated by 3.2 million inhabitants, the measures already in force for a week in the areas of the region most affected by the virus. Indeed, thehe incidence rate, i.e. the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, exceeds 700 in the region of Madrid, against nearly 300 nationally, which is already a record within the European Union.

Concretely, the decree prohibits the inhabitants of Madrid from entering or leaving their neighborhood, except for reasons of first necessity: to go to work, to go to the doctor or to take their children to school. The inhabitants can, on the other hand, move freely in their neighborhood and are therefore not confined to their homes, as was the case in the spring.

The announcement, which comes after a two-week standoff between the left-wing central government and the right-wing regional executive, was immediately rejected by the latter. But despite the refusal from Madrid and other regions, these measures are mandatory within 48 hours, according to the decree. “I do not plan” that the Madrid region may not apply these measures, said Health Minister Salvador Illa, describing the situation as “complex and disturbing” in a region that accounts for 43.7% of the country’s new cases.

The pandemic has caused more than 31,000 deaths in Spain, the country which currently has the highest number of cases relative to its population in the entire European Union.

In the UK, pubs and restaurants close at 10 p.m.

The United Kingdom is stepping up local actions to try to control the spread of the virus, which has already killed more than 42,000 people, the heaviest toll in Europe. British health officials acknowledged on Wednesday that the infection rate was “not under control”.

The government on Thursday decreed new local restrictions in Liverpool, in the north-west of England. “In Liverpool the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 people, so we have to act together”Health Minister Matt Hancock told Parliament. In this region of 1.5 million inhabitants, it is requested not to receive visits within its home. It is now recommended not to attend sporting events, go to retirement homes or take non-essential travel.

Such restrictions had already entered into force on Wednesday in part of north-eastern England. They are in addition to those already valid for the whole of England, which stipulate that pubs, restaurants and bars must close at 10 p.m. and that meetings are limited to six people, indoors and outdoors. In total, they concern more than a quarter of the British population.

In addition, since the weekend of September 26, students who test positive for the coronavirus have the obligation to isolate themselves from their classmates. In Glasgow, Scotland, in the Cairncross House university residence, 600 students are confined and 172 of them have been infected, France 2 recently reported.

“The rise in new infections may have slowed, suggesting that efforts to control the infection are working.”Professor Paul Elliott, who is leading a study on Covid-19 at Imperial College London, said Thursday. He warns, however, that “the prevalence of infection is the highest recorded to date”. The British government still hopes to avoid a national reconfinement.

In Germany, the strategy is being developed

“regionally”

Large gatherings were already banned until the end of the year in Germany, but the government decided to go further: after a meeting with the heads of government of the 16 regional states, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for new restrictive measures on Tuesday.

In particular, it decided to limit the number of participants in parties in public and private spaces depending on the evolution of coronavirus infections. The Länder where 35 new cases of infection are recorded per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days will have to impose a limit of 50 participants for a party in a public space or a rental room. For private meetings it will be “expressly advised” not to exceed 25 people, detailed the Chancellor.

Angela Merkel, however, underlined at the end of this meeting that the resumption of economic activity and the avoidance “at all costs“New closure measures are a priority for the authorities.

At this stage, the epidemic resurgence in Germany is less marked than in France, the United Kingdom or Spain. The latest available data show 2089 additional infections over 24 hours. “We learned a lot and got through the summer well, but we know that a more difficult period awaits us, fall and winter, and a gradual – and even significant in some areas – resurgence in the number of infections is cause for concern, the Chancellor told the press. We want to act in a regional, specific and targeted manner rather than shutting down the whole country, this must be avoided at all costs. “

In Belgium, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory in Brussels and Namur

Since Monday, bars and cafes in Brussels have been closing their doors at 11 p.m., as part of new restrictive measures. On the other hand, since Thursday, and unlike its neighbors, the government has decided to no longer impose the wearing of masks outdoors on the territory of the Brussels region, while it was mandatory since August 12. However, he imposed it in high-traffic areas, shops and closed public places, near schools and “when safety distances cannot be guaranteed”, explains the official website Coronavirus Info.

Same thing in Namur (capital of the region of Wallonia), where the mayor, Maxime Prévot, has removed the obligation to wear a mask in the city center. This measure has been in effect since Thursday as well. “There is no reason to continue to impose homogeneous measures on a territory which presents a heterogeneous epidemiological situation. And let us recognize that in this matter, ours is until now more preserved than others”, explained Maxime Prévot to the RTBF. Wearing a mask will however remain “compulsory during markets, flea markets and certain large-scale events”, indicates the Belgian media.

These decisions to relax the wearing of masks come as the country, one of the most bereaved by the pandemic in Europe, passed 10,000 dead on Wednesday. The daily number of deaths has increased since the beginning of the month, from three to seven or eight on average in recent days, as the elderly or in fragile health have been more and more numerous among the sick.

In Italy, students must wear the mask from the age of 6

Hard hit in the spring, Italy seems relatively spared by the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic, in particular because the country has taken drastic measures. Unlike Belgium, the country has reinforced the obligation to wear a mask. It has been imposed since August 16 on all Italian soil, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., in all public places where the “group formation” can occur. In the Naples area and in the center of Genoa, the mask is even mandatory Round the clock. Crowds without a mask are punished with a fine of 400 euros.

Children aged 6 and over are also required to wear masks at school, and the government has promised to distribute 11 million free masks every day to children and teachers.

In restaurants, the temperature is systematically taken at the entrance and customers must declare their identity. “At each table, customers must complete a form with last name, first name, telephone number, so that they can be identified if necessary”, explains Giacomo Rech, restaurateur, to franceinfo.

Furthermore, “public transport has been the subject of particularly strict precautions, with a maximum capacity reduced to 20% or 50%, depending on whether it is regional or national trains”, indicates The Parisian.

Wednesday’s figures are worrying, however, since Italy has recorded 2,548 new cases of contamination over the previous 24 hours. This is an increase of more than 2,000 new cases in one day, for the first time since the end of April. Scientists believe the next three weeks will be crucial in analyzing the circulation of the virus and determining whether or not Italy will be spared a second major wave, after being one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with 35 851 dead since the start of the epidemic.