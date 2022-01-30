The city of São Paulo suspended vaccination this Sunday (30), due to heavy rains that hit the region. The prefecture reported that the measure aims to protect citizens, employees and the vaccination procedure as well.

This Monday (31), however, vaccination against Covid-19 will take place normally, at stations and drive-thrus in the city. The opening hours of the units are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at mega-stations and drive-thrus, and from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at Integrated UBS and AMAs. For children aged 5 to 11, vaccinations will start at 8 am and go until 5 pm.

The capital of São Paulo started Sunday with heavy rains. The forecast is for rain to continue throughout the day.

According to the São Paulo Fire Department, six calls were received this Sunday morning, due to heavy rains, which ended up causing landslides and landslides. Another three calls were made for flooding and 47 for tree falls.

Vaccination of children in the state of São Paulo

In all, according to information from the Government of São Paulo, more than 1 million children from 5 to 11 years old took the first dose of the immunizer against Covid-19 in São Paulo, until Saturday (29). This means that 25% of children in this age group in São Paulo are vaccinated.

Of the total number of children vaccinated in the state, 409,000 live in the capital, which means that 37.7% of the public of that age has already been immunized in the city.

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, the age groups that most demanded the vaccine were children aged 9, 10 and 11 years, representing 40% of the total number of vaccinated children.

