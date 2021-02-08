A volunteer distributes hydroalcoholic gel to passers-by in the streets of Dakar (Senegal), January 22, 2021. (SEYLLOU / AFP)

As France and Europe face a third wave of the coronavirus and the spread of its variants, franceinfo takes you to Africa to see what the health situation is on the continent. South Africa, Tunisia and Senegal are facing a second wave.

South African government eases restrictive measures

In South Africa, the country most affected by the coronavirus on the African continent with 46,000 dead, the time has come to relax. The peak of the second wave has been crossed according to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The number of daily cases detected fell below 3,000 against 22,000 during the peak in early January. As a result, restrictions were lifted.

The beaches were able to reopen, the curfew was extended to 11 p.m. and the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted. South Africa is breathing a little. The restriction measures had been in force since the end of December to try to counter the spread of the coronavirus accelerated by the appearance of the South African variant. While it is now possible to dine at a restaurant and accompany your meal with a glass of wine, the easing of restrictions should not obscure the threat of a third wave. Perhaps at the beginning of June, warns epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim on the eNCA television channel: “We can anticipate that we will face one or even two new waves during the year. A very large part of our population will have to be vaccinated.”

South Africa had hoped to start immunizing its health workers in the coming days, but the campaign has come to a halt. The authorities were relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine to protect doctors, nurses and even caregivers. But now, a study from a university in Johannesburg showed that this vaccine protected much less against the South African variant. Additional studies are being carried out to find out whether the million doses already purchased can be useful for the most vulnerable populations. Various vaccines are also expected in the coming weeks.

Tunisian authorities less strict as the second wave is stronger

In Tunisia, the second wave of Covid-19 hits the country much harder than the first. It is otherwise more violent with prs of 70 deaths per day on average whereas during the first wave, we counted about fifty in all and for all. The country now has the highest death rate on the continent after South Africa. The vaccination campaign has still not started. The nursing staff hope to finally be able to be vaccinated by the end of February.

The health situation is more worrying than during the first wave and yet the measures to slow it down are much less important. This is the whole paradox. During the first wave, the authorities very quickly ordered the closure of the borders as well as a very strict confinement. Tunisia was then an example. Today, only a curfew has been established, for the rest, life goes about normally. Tunisians who were very disciplined in the spring today no longer wear the mask enough even if it is mandatory. They are not punished enough, doctors often yell at each other, in vain.

Why this relaxation? Because Tunisians are more affected from an economic point of view than from a health point of view. The measures taken in the first wave completed an economy that was already doing badly. Tunisians are suffering. The government has lost all credibility. Mobilizations have been taking place regularly in recent weeks against this government incapable of reviving the country’s economy. From a health point of view, the government should undoubtedly decree a new containment. But the people would not accept it. He is simply no longer able to do so.

Return of curfew to Dakar

In Senegal, there is also talk of a second wave but we must however put into perspective with figures that are far from reaching those of France, which does not prevent the government from following developments carefully in Dakar.

Things changed between November and January. Two months ago, we thought the pandemic was over, but the figures have started to rise again and have stagnated for several weeks. As an indication, between 2000 and 2500 tests are carried out every day in Senegal and the number of positive cases varies between 250 to 400 depending on the day. The figures of Sunday, February 7 give 273 new cases, or since the start of the epidemic more than 28,700 people affected including 682 deaths. In Senegal, we like to give the number of people healed. They are more than 23,000.

Consequence of this second wave: the authorities have put in place a curfew. Life comes to a complete stop every night at 9 p.m. in Dakar and Thies, the only two cities affected by this measure. The mask is mandatory as soon as you enter a store, in a taxi. On the other hand, in the street, things are much more flexible. No mask, mask under the chin, mask well worn … All versions exist.

Another decision of the authorities: border control. It is impossible to come to Senegal for tourism, only professional business trips are authorized and even for this type of trip you need a green light from the embassy to be able to enter Senegalese soil. Last measure finally, very recent: the schedules of schools have just been reorganized. There is no longer any afternoon school for children who only have lessons in the morning from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But in Senegal, we are especially interested in the future with the arrival of vaccines that is being organized. The authorities are working on several avenues. They are first waiting for 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine thanks to the WHO Covax fund, which distributes the vaccines around the world. They do not refrain from using other vaccines that will be available on the market. Finally, they are waiting for 200,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine. Senegal also received last week more than 1,000 refrigerators and cold rooms which complement the 600 already present in the country.