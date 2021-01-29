The annual raid of the leaders of the planet, surrounded by the world of finance, organized until then – quite a symbol – near the slopes of the opulent Swiss ski resort of Davos, took place by interposed screen, pandemic obliges. A pandemic which has brought to light one of the essential values ​​of capitalism: every man for himself. A terrible attitude as the bar of 100 million cases of Covid-19 in the world is being exceeded.

No question of attacking the patent

While the word “vaccine” is on everyone’s lips, the observation is nevertheless there, terrible: the richest countries have taken a step ahead in the race for vaccination. This does not prevent them from being themselves victims of the thirst for profits of the large industrial laboratories. Anti-Covid vaccine manufacturers “Must now keep their promises and honor their obligations”, warned the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. His concern is not so much to allow the entire planet to benefit from vaccines as to avoid a contagion of protest in Europe itself. “We are going to set up a transparency mechanism on vaccine exports”, aimed at identifying routes outside the EU of doses produced in Europe, urged Ursula von der Leyen.

However, there is no question of touching the sacrosanct patents which allow these laboratories to produce as they see fit. The President of the Commission made it clear that Brussels was helping to promote the roll-out of vaccination on a global scale, without giving more indications on how to proceed.

Rich countries are piling up the doses

European concern seems less human than political, at a time when China in particular is increasing the announcements of donations and deliveries of its vaccines to developing countries. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sold the fuse. “Let’s not kid ourselves: the question of who in the world will have access to what type of vaccines will create new links”, did she say. “Whoever receives help in such an emergency will naturally remember it more clearly. “

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who spoke virtually, also played the troublemaker in this World Economic Forum. “The rich countries of the world have gone to acquire a very large number of doses. They grab those vaccines. Some countries have even gone further and have acquired up to four times what their population needs ”, he asserted. “The goal was to accumulate these vaccines and this is done to the exclusion of other countries in the world which need them the most”, he added.

Africa needs 1.5 billion doses

A remark that hits the mark when we know that the European Union has ordered 2.3 billion vaccines for a population of 450 million inhabitants while the 1.3 billion human beings who inhabit the African continent can only count out of 870 million vaccines. Worse, while vaccination campaigns have started in rich countries, only a handful of African countries have started to vaccinate their populations.

Most countries on the continent rely on the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) for supplies. Thanks to the devices of the two organizations, the WHO expects 30% of the African population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021. Africa will need 1.5 billion doses to vaccinate 60% of its population and achieve immunity collective, according to estimates. For a cost that fluctuates between 5.8 and 8.2 billion euros.

Southern countries victims of vaccine nationalism

Officially the most affected country on the African continent with more than 1.4 million cases and nearly 43,000 official deaths, South Africa, will pay for its first vaccines (which should arrive on Monday), acquired through negotiations between the government and the AstraZeneca laboratory, 2.5 times more expensive than the countries of the European Union!

In a study commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), epidemiologists calculate that even if advanced economies vaccinate their own populations, they would still incur costs of up to $ 4.5 trillion if the least developed countries do not have access to vaccines. “This is far more than the $ 38 billion it would cost to manufacture and distribute vaccines internationally”, according to this document.

The South African accusations echo repeated warnings from the WHO. “Vaccine nationalism can serve short-term political goals, but it is in the medium and long-term economic interest of every nation to support vaccine equity.”, insisted its director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He warned: “Until we end the pandemic everywhere, we won’t stop it anywhere. “