While South Africa, seriously affected by the pandemic with 1.5 million cases and 45,000 deaths, was preparing to launch a mass vaccination campaign, the government decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Following a study carried out on 2000 people aged 31, its effectiveness would only be 22% against moderate forms of the South African variant. “A temporary problem”, the time to “know what to expect”, according to the South African Minister of Health.

In France, on the other hand, the South African variant being very little present, the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine continues. Its effectiveness would be 70% on the initial strain of the virus, even if it is still debated on the over 65s. But for now, the campaign targeting younger priority audiences continues. “We will receive 300,000 more doses in two days and hundreds of thousands more throughout the month of February to protect those who treat in hospitals and in the city”, ruled the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, who was vaccinated, Monday February 8.