Green light for the authorization of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the European Union? The question must be decided by European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Friday, January 29, against a backdrop of dissatisfaction with Brussels. The British pharmaceutical group has indeed announced that it could only deliver“A quarter” doses initially promised to the EU in the first trimester, due to a “drop in yield” on a European manufacturing site. A blow for the vaccination campaigns in Europe, while this vaccine has the merit of being less expensive and better to keep than those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Inexpensive, easy to store, viral vector, low side effects … VHere are six things to remember about this serum, jointly designed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and already authorized since the end of December in the United Kingdom.

1 It is cheap

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be administered free of charge in France if it is authorized, but it obviously has a cost to purchase. And it has the advantage of being much cheaper (around 2.50 euros per dose, according to AFP) than those produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna laboratories. The British group is also committed not to make a profit on this product.

In the context of orders made by European countries, the dose of Moderna vaccine would be the most expensive, at 18 dollars (approximately 14.60 euros), against 12 euros for that of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1.78 euros that of AstraZeneca. These prices had not been disclosed by the European institutions, for reasons relating to the secrecy of negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, but the Belgian Secretary of State for the Budget, Eva de Bleeker, had published on December 17 on Twitter the tariff of doses ordered by Belgium at the price indicated above, before deleting them.

2 It is easier to keep

Another advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine: unlike those from Pfizer and Moderna, it is easy to store. AstraZeneca says its vaccine can be “stored, transported and handled under conventional refrigerated conditions (2-8 ° C) for at least six months”. This is an advantage because it is thus relatively simple to transport and distribute. To compare, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at -70 ° C, and that of Moderna at – 20 ° C.

3 It is a “viral vector” vaccine

The vaccine developed by AstraZenaca and researchers at Oxford this a viral vector vaccine, that is, it uses another virus, in this case a chimpanzee adenovirus. This is genetically modified to become harmless and incapable of replicating itself, but it can still enter cells. The developers insert the piece of code allowing the synthesis of the protein S of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The body will therefore produce this antigen itself (the protein S) and specific antibodies in response.

4. It has few side effects

According to data published in the scientific journal The Lancet (in English), AstraZeneca vaccine “is on”. The reported side effects of the virus are extremely rare at this stage. Of the approximately 23,754 volunteers who participated in the clinical trials, only one patient who received this vaccine had a “serious side effect likely to be related” to this injection, according to data published in The Lancet. It was a case of transverse myelitis, a rare neurological impairment, which had motivated the temporary interruption of the trial in early September.

5. He got worse results

The British laboratory announced in November that its vaccine was on average 70% effective, against more than 90% for those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But behind this result hid great differences between two different protocols. According to preliminary results (in English), the efficacy of the candidate vaccine reached 90% for participants who received half and then a full dose, one month apart, compared to 62% for participants who received two full doses.

The half-dose injection in one of the groups was actually due to an error, which had sparked criticism and concern, prompting the company to announce on November 26 that a “additional study” to verify these results. The version approved by the British regulator provides for the injection of two full doses. “We think we have found the winning formula and how to achieve efficacy which, with two doses, is high like that of the others. [vaccins]“, assured at the end of December AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.

6. There is still a lack of data to assess its effectiveness on people over 65

The German vaccination commission said Thursday, January 28, to recommend the Covid-19 vaccine from the British laboratory AstraZeneca only for people under the age of 65, due to a lack of data for the elderly. “AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is currently recommended only for people aged 18 to 64 “, writes the vaccination commission (Stiko) in a document consulted by AFP. This notice specifies that “the data currently available are insufficient to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines beyond 65 years “.

Originally, two German media had questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine, claiming that it was only 8% for people over 65. These remarks were denied by the manufacturer as by the German government for whom these media have “confused” several data. Pascal Soriot first recognized that there was “a limited amount of data for the elderly population “, thus judging “possible” that some countries prefer not to administer it to this category at this time. But the British group said Thursday January 28 that “the latest analyzes (…) support the hypothesis of an efficacy of the vaccine in the group over 65 years old “.