Singapore experienced the worst economic setback in its history in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official figures released on Monday, January 4. The recession amounts to 5.8% of the GDP, while the official forecasts counted on 6.5%, in this city-state where the vital sectors of trade and tourism have been severely affected.

Singapore plunged into its first recession since the 2008 global financial crisis in the second quarter of 2020, when the government shut down most workplaces as part of drastic measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The island, with one of the most open economies in the world, is considered an indicator of the health of world trade.

The economy recovered in the second half of the year, however, and key sectors such as manufactures began to recover. In the fourth quarter, the economy shrank 3.8% year over year, less than expected, according to preliminary growth data released by the Commerce Department. The contraction is not as severe as feared due to strong exports of some goods, Song Seng Wun, regional economist at CIMB Private Banking, told AFP.

The city-state was first praised for its control of the epidemic but resurgences then appeared in the homes of low-wage foreign workers. However, the epidemic slowed down sharply at the end of 2020. At the end of December, the authorities launched a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, making Singapore one of the very first Asian countries to do so.