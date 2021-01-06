After the entry of “cluster” into everyday language in 2020, the arrival of the term “vaccinodrome” in 2021? Since the first vaccinations in France at the end of December, and the reproaches of a too long campaign, the infrastructures of this type are presented by some local elected officials and doctors as a solution to accelerate the process. For the defenders of vaccinodromes, these vast spaces could allow a large number of people to be vaccinated in a chain, in specially equipped buildings. In Germany, 440 spaces of this nature were opened in a few weeks. In Berlin alone, six would inject 20,000 vaccines per day. In Israel, these facilities have already made it possible to vaccinate 13% of the population. “Opening facilities of this type in France would be the simplest logistics solution in a fairly short period of time”, advocates the epidemiologist Antoine Flahault. In view of the way in which the serum designed by Pfizer is stored, the opening of these large vaccination centers seems to him to be the best solution to rapidly vaccinate millions of people in the municipalities. “ The doses are delivered by 200, they must be stored at -70 ° C in special freezers or for only five days in a conventional refrigerator. “ And to add that, in vaccinodromes, “You can vaccinate a person every two minutes or so.” That is much faster than in the context of home vaccination teams.

In 2009, 94 million H1N1 influenza vaccines ordered

For the moment, the idea of ​​vaccinodromes is rejected by the government. “We had tried in France, it didn’t work “, Olivier Véran justified on the set of the newspaper of France 2, last week. He was referring to the situation in 2009, when the government ordered 94 million vaccines against the H1N1 flu, only to administer only 5 million in vast, almost empty spaces. “It was a hallucinatory flop, people did not feel the need to be vaccinated and abandoned the infrastructure put in place”, remembers Alexandre Feltz, deputy mayor of Strasbourg, who, for his part, rejects the idea of ​​a return of gymnasiums fitted out for vaccinations in France. Also a general practitioner, he believes that the capacities of hospitals, nursing homes and vaccination centers promised by Olivier Véran would be sufficient to reach a large part of the population. “ Against the flu, health professionals vaccinated 13 million people this fall without realizing it ”, he pleads. According to him, “(The latter) are numerous enough to vaccinate millions of people in a few weeks, everywhere in France”. The elected representative also recalls that, according to the latest government announcements, the first two phases of vaccination would aim to reach specific audiences.

For professionals over 50 and elderly people in institutions, vaccinations will be done in health institutions, initially. For elderly people outside the institution, when the time comes, “We will welcome them in vaccination centers in addition to hospitals and we will organize mobile teams for those who cannot travel”, he projects, specifying that these infrastructures should be sufficient to reach the millions of people concerned. There is still the question of the number of vaccines available. As of January 5, France has only accumulated one million doses since the start of the campaign, which is enough to vaccinate 500,000 people, as provided for in the protocol, divided into two injections. Even adopting the strategy of vaccinodromes, it is not certain that France is able to massively vaccinate. In Germany, moreover, several vaccinodromes have been forced to close during the holidays. Due to a lack of sufficient stocks, many of them find themselves almost empty. For the moment, most vaccinations in France, which take place in retirement homes, are done through mobile teams.