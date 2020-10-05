Elisabeth Borne called, on Monday, the bosses to give priority “more than ever” to home work in areas on maximum alert but without foreseeing any constraint. A wishful thinking considers the CGT while the CPME welcomes an encouragement to social dialogue.

Will massive teleworking make a comeback in the face of the deteriorating health situation? The Minister of Labor invited, Monday, October 5, employees and employers to telework “as much as possible” in areas of enhanced and maximum alert. No obligation therefore, but a strong enough call from the government to limit the circulation of Covid-19.

The semantics have changed. At the end of August, after returning from the summer holidays, the practice of teleworking was still recommended. A month later, the Minister believes that it must now be intensified in the ten metropolises where the virus circulates most actively, such as Aix-Marseille, Paris and its inner suburbs, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse or Saint Etienne .

Many workstations allow remote work. Rotations can also be organized in order to limit the impact on the work group, explains Elisabeth Borne in a press release. However, there is no question of taking coercive measures. The Minister returns the decision within companies, between employees and employers, in responsibility.

Will Elisabeth Borne’s appeal be heard? Because dsince the start of the school year, teleworking has clearly regressed. During confinement, it concerned a quarter of the employees. In August, they were only a tenth. For Jérome Vivenza of the CGT, many employers have brought back their employees and some will have difficulty going back.

This call [au télétravail] isn’t really going to be a game-changer, given that it’s not binding.Jérôme Vivenza, CGTto franceinfo

“Since the end of confinement, but especially since the start of the school year and this month of September, we still note a willingness from companies, in particular large groups, to want precisely to question their own ‘teleworking agreements’, says Jérôme Vivenza, by really wanting the maximum number of face-to-face employees rather than teleworking. So we are going in the opposite direction to the minister’s recommendations. “



François Asselin, the president of the confederation of small and medium-sized companies (CPME) thinks on the contrary that Minister of Labor is right to trust social dialogue.

With the more coercive discourse, the next step is confinement.François Asselin, CPMEto franceinfo

“Nobody wants to relive that because there, it is forced teleworking and not, one will say, negotiated or in any case accepted by both sides. So, let the actors come to an agreement as close as possible to the field, defends François Asselin.We fully understand that in certain highly urbanized areas, I am of course thinking of Paris and the Paris region, when it comes to taking public transport at certain times of the day, it is a little anxiety-provoking. We can fully understand that. “

The president of CPME says he is ready to “revisit the timetables” or set up teleworking which “worked quite well”, according to him. “We will ensure, in fact, to continue, in agreement with our employees, to organize the work so that everyone finds their account.”, he concludes.

The fact remains that exceptional teleworking, as we knew it during confinement, and which is more akin to business continuity at home is still not supervised. In particular on the support of professional expenses. It could be on the occasion of the interprofessional negotiation which will open at the beginning of November. But the employers have already warned that they do not want to create new standards. The discussion promises to be complicated.