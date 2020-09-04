The start of the school year went normally for the majority of the 60,000 schools in France, but 22 still had to close three days after the resumption of classes. 10 are in mainland France and 12 in Réunion. So the parents adapt. Near Orleans (Loiret), a CM2 student was declared positive and his entire class was placed in fourteen. “We will respect the distances and wear the mask”, says Julien, a student who understood the procedure well.

Almost identical scenario in Fenouillet, near Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). It is a girl from a small kindergarten section who is affected. The ax has fallen: 3 out of 5 classes are closed. In Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), the boarding students had to go home because a member of the staff was infected. “We prioritize safety and health. It is completely understandable”, relativizes a mother who came to pick up her daughter.

The JT

The other subjects of the news