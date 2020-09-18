Several countries around the world have been forced to re-define their inhabitants to fight Covid-19. Thus, in Melbourne, Australia, at the beginning of the summer, 191 positive cases were identified in 24 hours. What caused a reconfinement of five million people. Some protested earlier this week against this measure, which has still not been lifted on Friday, September 18.

China is the first country to have announced local reconfigurations, as in certain districts of Beijing. Since September 13, the town of Ruili has been placed under a bell, or 210,000 inhabitants. On the Lebanon side, a reconfinement took place in July. Ditto in August, for 15 days, after the explosion in the port of Beirut. Hospitals are still struggling. In Spain, the Madrid region could reconfine: it concentrates a third of the new cases in the country.