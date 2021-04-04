Seven people died of a syndrome based on rare blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

Regulators identified 30 cases of rare blood clots after the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, 25 more than the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had previously reported, reveals Mirror.

It is not yet clear whether it is a coincidence or a genuine side effect of the vaccine, specialists analyze in the midst of a context in which the coronavirus pandemic does not ease in the world.

British Premier Boris Johnson receives the vaccine from Oxford / AstraZeneca in London. Photo: Reuters / Archive

Major health agencies were quick to reassure concerned people that the dangers posed hardly represent a tiny number regarding health benefits.

The MHRA, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization (WHO) ruled that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

Paul hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, stressed that vaccine-related deaths remain very rare. “The risk of death is still much higher in people who are not vaccinated than in people who received the vaccine,” he told The Guardian. “It would not dissuade me from my next dose,” he emphasized.

The AstraZeneca vaccine began to be questioned in different countries. Photo: Reuters

Countries with doubts

Some countries are restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccinewhile others resumed inoculations as investigations into reports of rare and sometimes serious blood clots continue.

For example, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Canada limited vaccine use only among older people.

The UK drug regulator confided on March 18 that there were five cases of a rare cerebral blood clot among the 11 million injections administered.

Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Canada limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine only among older people.

The calculation varied last Thursday: they estimated 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), an extremely rare brain clotting disease, and 8 reports of other clotting events associated with low platelet levels out of a total of 18.1 million administered doses, the British portal expands.

The word of the experts

June raine, Executive Director of the MHRA, stated that the agency was investigating the reports, but that they will continue to apply the vaccines using the same argument: “The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection and its complications continue to overcome any risk”, He highlighted.

According to studies, the nature of the clots found is unusual, with low levels of platelets and rare antibodies found in the blood, which have been linked to other bleeding disorders.

A man receives the dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EFE

David werring, a professor at the UCL Institute of Neurology, alerted the BBC about the need for “Conduct an urgent investigation” on whether this disorder implies that the vaccine has a causal relationship with clots.

As the pandemic continues, researchers are trying to find out how common are the CVST clots, with estimates ranging from two cases per million people each year to nearly 16 out of a million in normal times.