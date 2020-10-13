“The idea is to get out of this crisis and say to yourself that perhaps in June the conditions will be better for campaigning,” explained Nicolas Lacroix, president (LR) of Haute-Marne. For now, the departmental elections are scheduled for March 2021.

Seven departments, mostly from the Grand-Est region, asked, Tuesday, October 13, that the departmental elections, scheduled for the end of March, be postponed by three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Let us work on the health crisis, because our citizens today do not want to hear us talk about an electoral campaign”, the president (LR) of Haute-Marne, Nicolas Lacroix, told AFP.

The latter is at the initiative of a platform addressed to the daily Le Figaro by seven presidents, including those of four departments of the Grand Est, one of the regions most affected by the new coronavirus in the spring.

The six other signatories of this request for postponement of the departmental elections are Noël Bourgeois (Ardennes, LR), Frédéric Bierry (Haut-Rhin, LR), Claude Léonard (Meuse, LR), Jean-François Gaillard (Aveyron, UDI), Marc Gaudet (Loiret, UDI) and Bertrand Bellanger (Seine-Maritime, LREM).

“The departments were mobilized from the first day of the health crisis. We are still mobilized today and we are called upon to support the recovery plan”, added Nicolas Lacroix, president (LR) of Haute-Marne. It stresses the need to respond to this “emergency” before entering an electoral campaign. “The idea is to get out of this crisis and say to yourself that perhaps in June the conditions will be better to campaign“, did he declare.

The president of the Assembly of French Departments (ADF), Dominique Bussereau, admitted to AFP that he was “in principle rather opposed” postponement of the elections. “But if there is an impossibility due to the epidemic situation, I would understand perfectly”, he added, recalling that this decision belonged to the government.