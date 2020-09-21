Seniors no longer want to be singled out and put under a bubble because of Covid-19. They are not tired of being sidelined from the rest of the population. Some of them ignore the advice of the authorities, urging them to be extremely cautious for a few more months.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, there are a handful of old-timers who have taken up an activity in leisure clubs. A real return to life for these grandpas and grandmothers in need of shared moments: “We are a little hot under the mask but we do with it. I’m so happy to resume“, testifies a member of the house of the seniors, in Nice.