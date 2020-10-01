new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been infected with the Corona virus. He has also appealed to those who have come in contact with him during the last few days to separate themselves. Patel tweeted, “In the investigation it has been confirmed that I have been infected with Kovid 19. I urge the people who have come in contact with me recently to separate themselves. ”

I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate – Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 1, 2020

Please tell that after the 86,821 new cases in the country, the total number of infected people has crossed 63 lakhs today. 52,73,201 people have recovered from this epidemic so far. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the recovery rate of patients is 83.53 percent.

According to statistics, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 63,12,584 after the new cases are revealed. At the same time, the number of dead has increased to 98,678 in the last 24 hours after infection and 1,181 deaths.