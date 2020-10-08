” NOT e are not housed in the same boat as the other territories of France. “ The years go by and the observation remains for the elected officials of Seine-Saint-Denis. The impression of being neglected, in terms of justice, security, education, but also health. These inequalities “Have proved fatal in the face of the epidemic”, deplore the signatories of a forum published in the world at the beginning of the week, at the call of the PCF mayor of Montreuil, Patrice Bessac.

All observe that their hospitals are at the end of their rope, just like their staff, exhausted, and the entire local health system. The territory suffered more than elsewhere the first epidemic wave of spring, with exceptional excess mortality, 118.4% higher than other departments, according to the Regional Health Observatory (ORS). “This is due to social causes, but also because Seine-Saint-Denis is the first urban medical desert, alert the mayor of Montreuil. We have fewer beds, fewer nurses, fewer doctors, less money, while our population, its first chores are more exposed to the virus. “

Another alarming figure, Seine-Saint-Denis has 42.5 intensive care beds per 10,000 inhabitants, against 77 in Paris and 62.4, on average, in France. As a result, saturation is already lurking. In Montreuil, the hospital’s Covid unit, supposed to cover an area of ​​400,000 inhabitants, has only 12 beds, due to a lack of staff. “Today, 10 of the 12 beds are already occupied, specifies Alexis Corbière, FI deputy of 93. This shows that nothing was planned by the public authorities, no lesson was learned from the first wave. “

The elected officials of the department therefore urgently demand a “Health catch-up plan”. In their gallery, they ask “That thanks to the creation of the post of high commissioner for planning and forecasting, the State significantly strengthens the material and financial resources of all the public health services of Seine-Saint-Denis “.

As part of the Social Security financing bill, presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, Alexis Corbière also undertakes to ask the State for additional resources for the public hospital and the resumption of part of the debt “In order to free up real room for maneuver, in particular for the purchase of new equipment”. What the government still does not plan despite the emergency.