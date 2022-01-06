Two Texas scientists at a small nonprofit research institute have created a new Covid-19 vaccine and are freely offering it to the world as a popular vaccine, mimicking the gesture of Jonas Salk, the scientist who developed the vaccine against polio and refused to profit from the discovery, considering it a gift to humanity.

Peter Hotez, a well-known foe of the anti-vaccination lobby, and Maria Elena Bottazzi, a Honduran immigrant, announced the development of Corbevax on Dec. 28, which they claim is as effective as AstraZeneca and safe for children in trials.

+ Vaccination of children: interval between doses will be 8 weeks; check details

Bottazzi and Hotez work at Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) in Houston, affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. Vaccine development was funded primarily by philanthropists and other private funders such as the Vodka Tito distillery. They also received a small grant from the US government.

“Corbevax is the first Covid-19 vaccine designed specifically for global health. It is a milestone for global vaccine equity, something we believe will overcome vaccine hesitation and serve as a model for how to develop a potent vaccine for pandemic use in the absence of substantial public funding,” they wrote.

Hotez and Bottazzi collaborate with smaller vaccine makers in several countries, including Biological E in India, which has pledged to produce 1 billion doses by 2022. The company has already made 150 million doses.

CVD licenses Corbevax technology without restrictions. Biological E claims it can produce Corbevax for $2.50 a dose, about a tenth of the Big Pharma price for COVID vaccines.

CVD has similar licensing agreements with vaccine producers in Indonesia, Bangladesh and Botswana, and discussions are taking place with the World Health Organization (WHO) to share the vaccine globally. Hotez and Bottazzi will not receive a penny for the arrangements, and Baylor College only receives a fee.

Soon, Corbevax will vaccinate more people globally than vaccine donations from the Biden administration, which promised 1.2 billion doses, and other G-7 countries. China, Russia and Cuba are also making vaccines available around the world.

Modern, Pfizer-BioNTech and other vaccine manufacturers use mRNA technology to produce their vaccines. The process contains a protein that activates the body’s immune system.

Bottazzi and Hotez manufacture Corbevax through a microbial fermentation process, similar to the one that produces the vaccine against recombinant hepatitis B. Over the past ten years, their research has familiarized them with coronavirus peak proteins, which has added to the knowledge that led to this generation of Covid-19 vaccines.

The open source microbial fermentation process has been around for 40 years and is widely used in the Global South. Many scientists, laboratories and vaccine manufacturers around the world are familiar with the process and local production facilities can quickly reproduce it. Hospitals, clinics and pop-up facilities can store Corbevax with simple refrigeration, making it ideal for transport, storage and deployment in many developing countries.

Hotez said it was difficult for CVD to gain recognition for its research early in the pandemic, when the Trump administration poured so much attention and money into big pharmaceutical companies and spread massive misinformation. He said the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and others are great because of the speed of production, but are not scalable for global vaccination.

Large parts of the world are not vaccinated, creating a “vaccine apartheid”, and new variants such as Delta and Omicron emerge as a consequence. Without an easily available and scalable global vaccination course, new variants will continue to emerge, prolonging the pandemic and needlessly killing people.

“I have no ill will toward pharmaceutical companies,” said Hotez. “They do very well by donating vaccines to Gavi, (Vaccine Alliance coordinated by the UN), or Covax, coordinated by the World Health Organization. But my premise is to have this as their only model for making vaccines for the world, it doesn’t work. ”

“Texas Children’s Hospital’s commitment to sharing technology is a challenge to pharmaceutical giants and the false narrative that vaccine production and medical innovation thrive through secrecy and exclusivity,” said Peter Maybarduk, director of the advocacy group Public Citizen. “If Texas Children’s Hospital can do that, why can’t Pfizer and Moderna?”

When vaccine development is left in the hands of Big Pharma, the result is that populations in rich capitalist countries are mostly vaccinated, and much of the rest of the world, including almost the entire African continent, is not. Local producers must be involved.

“It’s critical to support vaccine producers in the Global South. That’s what didn’t happen, and it makes me angry. And I said, I’m not going to put up with it,’” Hotez said. Pharmaceutical companies made nearly $100 billion in profits, making $1,000 a second, in addition to the vast public subsidies they got to develop the vaccines.

“This was not a time to profit,” he said. “The world, the US was in crisis. God gave me the knowledge to be a physician-scientist in order to make life-saving interventions. This is the moment when I need to step forward and do something for the world. It never really occurred to me to think about patents. ”

Hotez said that Salk, whom he met at the end of his life, inspired him greatly. “When asked why he didn’t patent it, Salk replied, ‘You can’t patent the sun.’ I took it literally,” said Hotez, who has spent his career creating vaccines for diseases of poverty, including one for human hookworm, which Big Pharma ignored.

“My life’s pursuit has always been science in the pursuit of humanitarian goals,” Hotez told journalist Barkha Dutt. “The irony is that all we know how to do is prepare vaccines for resource-poor settings. It never occurred to us to do anything different. ”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?