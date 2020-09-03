While this new school year is placed under high health surveillance, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region is the first to test thermal cameras in schools. Three establishments are playing the game: in Puy-de-Dôme (agricultural high school in Lempdes), in Isère (MFR Vignieu-Morestel) and in the Rhône (Descartes high school in Saint-Genis-Laval).

In this # back to school2020, the Region is implementing several measures for the health safety of students in high schools: masks, gel, thermometers, health protocols … pic.twitter.com/cwMbpii9OR – Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (@auvergnerhalpes) September 1, 2020

In less than ten seconds, the camera tells the student what his body temperature is. If it is above 37 ° 5, there is a second intake before the implementation of the health protocol, provided in the event of a suspicion of Covid-19.

This experiment takes place on a voluntary basis. Only students who wish to participate. This is one of the conditions of the National Commission for Information and Freedoms (CNIL) to use these thermal cameras. Three weeks of testing are planned. If successful, the device could be extended to other schools in the region.