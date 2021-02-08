The SNMSU-Unsa, the main union of school doctors, called on Monday to close establishments for the duration of the holidays in the three zones, or four weeks in total. Recalling that the presence of the virus in schools is “Increasingly strong” and that the students are “Active links in the chain of transmission, especially since the appearance of new variants”, the union considers this immediate closure necessary to slow the circulation of the virus and “Trying to avoid a closure which may be much longer in the context of confinement, which goes against the interest of the students”. The SNMSU-Unsa recalls that national education health professionals are “Already overworked” and that the establishments “Run out” to manage positive cases and contact cases. Remember that 900 doctors and 7,700 school nurses remain… for 12.5 million students. O. C.