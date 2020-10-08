Before the outbreak of Covid-19, the station of St. Pancras located in London (UK) handled 35 million passengers per year. But since the epidemic, travelers who have become rarer have been rubbing shoulders with a strange machine: coronavirus killer robots. Their weapon is the ultra-violet rays that they diffuse to eliminate viruses.

Robots can also kill the coronavirus directly in the air all around them using light tubes. However, they can only work when the station is empty, as the type of UV used is harmful to humans. “We are the first station in the world to use these robots because we want to build the trust of our customers at all costs.“, explains Jay Newton, station master at St. Pancras. The robots anti-covid have already been tested at London airportHeathrow during summer.