Florence Berthelot, general delegate of the FNTR (National Federation of road transport), eco guest of franceinfo, Monday January 4, 2021. (FRANCEINFO)

Before Christmas, hauliers were worried: would Brexit cripple traffic between the two sides of the Channel? By Christmas Eve, thousands of trucks were stranded in the UK. Four days after the country left the European Union, chaos has not happened for carriers.

Eco guest of franceinfo on Monday January 4, Florence Berthelot, general delegate of the FNTR (National Federation of Road Transport) believes that the real test has not yet taken place, because the traffic is less sustained than usual: “The English had made precautionary purchases. We had a lot of traffic around Christmas time “. But according to the representative of the sector, the professionals, on the French side, are in working order.

Faced with the upsurge in Covid-19 across the Channel, the British and French have established a protocol with antigenic tests before entering Europe. This health agreement expires on Wednesday January 6. “The tests will probably continue “, believes Florence Berthelot.

More generally, the general delegate of the FNTR is worried about seeing French carriers “weakened “. For companies in the sector, the “results for 2020 will be rather negative “, with great differences from one company to another, because “the markets have been disorganized “. “We are leading indicators of the economy, she insists. If our activity is slowing down, the whole economy is slowing down “.