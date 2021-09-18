The health centers of the city of Rio de Janeiro are applying this Saturday (18) the booster dose for seniors aged 90 or over and patients with a high degree of immunosuppression from 60 years onwards. Today is also a recap day for people aged 20 and over.

The application of the second dose of CoronaVac is temporarily suspended, until the 166,000 doses of the suspended batch are released for precautionary use by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) until receipt of the doses scheduled by the Ministry of Health, agency responsible for sending shipments.

Starting next Tuesday (21), the city of Rio will authorize the holding of events in open places, with a maximum capacity of 500 people. Nightclubs, discos and dance halls remain suspended until 65% of the population has received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine. When the mark is reached, these establishments should operate at half capacity.

This statement is made by Mayor Eduardo Paes. “The decree already authorizes some things and creates parameters. When the city reaches 65% of the population fully immunized, there will be new flexibility. In other words, a reopening plan is in place, based on what was defined by the scientific committee. The premise is always this: if it gets worse, everything changes again”, he explained.

Risk map

The 37th edition of the Epidemiological Bulletin presents, for the first time in 2021, the city’s risk map for transmission of covid-19 predominantly in the yellow classification. Thirty of the 33 administrative regions (ARs) of the city of Rio are in the moderate risk care stage in the indicator that considers hospitalizations and deaths. The exceptions are the neighborhoods of Centro, Copacabana and Tijuca.

Municipal Health Secretary Daniel Soranz said that “our epidemiological panorama is one of the best during this pandemic period. We have a very important reduction in the number of hospitalizations and cases, and this will be reflected in the reduction of deaths. The expectation is that, with the advance of vaccination in the city, we will continue with this permanent drop in the coming days”.

In addition to deaths and hospitalizations, cases reported by covid-19 and calls in the urgency and emergency network for flu and severe acute respiratory syndrome in the capital also maintain a sustained downward trend.

Vaccination

This week, the city of Rio de Janeiro reached 60% of the adult population of Rio de Janeiro with the complete vaccination schedule, and 98% with immunization already started. As for the adolescent population, half, totaling 240 thousand young people, have already received the first dose of Pfizer, the only immunizing agent released for this public by Anvisa.

