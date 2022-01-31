The city hall of Rio de Janeiro informed that, due to lack of doses, the vaccination against covid-19 of children aged 7 years and over, as of this Tuesday (1st). The information was disseminated through social networks and page municipality about the disease.

“Due to lack of doses, the Municipal Health Department suspends, as of tomorrow, February 1, the vaccination of children aged seven and over against Covid-19, until the Ministry of Health sends a new shipment of vaccines to the municipality. city,” he announced.

Availability

According to the city hall, the vaccine against covid-19 is still available for the following groups: first dose for children with disabilities and/or comorbidities between five and 11 years old; people aged 12 and over; second dose according to the date of proof of vaccination; booster dose for people aged 18 and over who took the second dose at least four months ago; and second booster dose for persons aged 18 years and over who are immunosuppressed and received three doses in the primary regimen.

The Ministry of Health announced that it has started distributing CoronaVac vaccines, including to Rio de Janeiro. 2.6 million doses were distributed, of which more than 200,000 were just for the state of Rio. According to the ministry, the state is responsible for delivering vaccines to municipalities.

