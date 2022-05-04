The city of Rio de Janeiro begins to apply today (4) the second booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for elderly people aged 65 and over. Those who received the first booster dose four months ago or more can be immunized, according to the Municipal Health Department.

People with immunosuppression who are 18 years of age or older can also be immunized with this new dose.

According to the municipality’s vaccination schedule, people who are 60 years of age or older will receive the second booster dose from May 11.

According to the Municipal Health Department, 63% of the adult population of Rio de Janeiro received the first booster dose against covid-19. The second booster dose was administered to 41.1% of the elderly aged 80 years and over.

