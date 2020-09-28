15 minutes, watch in hand! The antigen test developed by a company in Val-d’Oise makes it possible to detect Covid-19 in a quarter of an hour. An innovation validated by the Haute Autorité de santé, which should help relieve congestion in laboratories taken by storm.

It works like a pregnancy test. A nasal swab is put in connection with a reagent that detects the proteins of Covid-19. One bar is negative. Two bars, positive. According to the Aaz company behind the device, the first studies carried out have demonstrated almost identical reliability to that of PCR tests.

The Ile-de-France plant has the capacity to produce 500,000 of these antigenic tests per week. A capacity that could increase to a million as needed. The health authorities hope to deploy this new type of screening as early as October.