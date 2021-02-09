THE Government of the Balearic Islands is set to extend the current coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca until the beginning of March.

This morning, President Francina Armengol spoke of her intensions to keep the tough restrictions in place for at least two more weeks.

She said: “It is important to maintain a good trend in infections for another 14 days before we begin to relax our measures.”

Armengol stressed that the restrictions ‘were working’ and in two weeks, has brought the COVID-19 incidence rate down by 49%.

She went on to explain that the ‘ICU occupancy and evolution of the British strain of coronavirus’ has made the government ‘particularly prudent at this time’.

For these two reasons, the president said that the de-escalation plan would be ‘cautious’ in order to ‘avoid a fourth wave of the virus’.

Although six patients with COVID-19 were released from intensive care yesterday, the number of hospitalizations are still high.

“Our decisions will take into account advice from experts to ensure the best measures are taken,” said Armengol.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Balearic Islands recorded its lowest number of coronavirus infections since September 2020.

In a sign that the tough restrictions were working to lower the number of cases, only 53 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.