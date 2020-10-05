A stricter protocol in restaurants, lecture halls emptied by half at the university and limited visits to nursing homes: new measures to fight against the coronavirus epidemic are coming into force in the Paris region.

Placed in the maximum alert zone, the Ile-de-France region must apply a new battery of restrictive measures to stem the progression of the Covid. Sports halls, swimming pools and bars close in Paris for at least two weeks. Restaurant owners, university or nursing home managers react to the new rules that concern them.

Restaurant owners between relief and uncertainty

Stéphane Manigold the co-founder and spokesperson of the collective “Restons ouvert”, at the head of four gourmet restaurants in Paris, greeted on franceinfo the “victory” restaurateurs. “In the beginning, we must not forget, we were the scapegoats, we were singled out. And today, we can see it clearly, it is a victory, it is common sense that takes over. the reality is that restaurants are safe places when sanitary protocols are followed. It’s better to go to restaurants than to have events at home. “, believes Stéphane Manigold.

What we manage is uncertaintyThierry grégoireto franceinfo

Thierry Grégoire, the president of the seasonal workers of the Union of trades and hospitality industries (UMIH), is more negative. “We make an entire sector bear a responsibility, while scientifically nothing shows that we catch Covid-19 in a bar or a restaurant more than in nearby places such as public transport or family gatherings”, he believes.

This UMIH official expresses the fears of his sector: “Not only are we managing the uncertainty after three months of confinement, which were a psychological test for many of my colleagues, but we are managing an uncertainty which means that we do not know if, in 48 hours, a territory that passes into red zone will close. It is sight navigation which is starting to exasperate a lot. “

Thierry Grégoire alert on “the sword of Damocles” closures. “The closures are just catastrophic because it plunges many of my colleagues into uncertainty”. According to him, “by the end of the year, if we cannot find a solution on rents, [si on] cannot extend the legal protection or we cannot find a solution with the donors, if we do not set up the long-term partial activity in our sector of activity, it is a third of the companies “ that could close. The president of seasonal workers UMIH represents “250,000 companies, 750,000 jobs”, and he does the accounts: “it’s about 150,000 to 200,000 jobs that could disappear”.

Universities are adapting

New measures to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in Île-de-France have also been announced in universities. The rector of the academic region of Île-de-France Christophe Kerrero has decided to reduce the reception gauge for classrooms: it is now limited to 50%.

“We were part of the universities that were already doing it since the start of the school year”, explains to franceinfo the president of the University of Cergy-Pontoise François Germinet. His establishment has established “a week A and week B system” to avoid the simultaneous presence and too many students. According to the president of the university, “the students are starting to find their way around”. In general, he notes that these instructions as well as the barrier gestures are “well respected” in his university. François Germinet even declares that the lecture halls are “ultimately the safest places for students”.

According to him, the contaminations in the academic environment would mainly occur “in the hallways”, when the students “want to discuss”, where one “go out to smoke and talk”. He also recalls that protective measures have been taken by the CROUS in university canteens. The gauge has also been halved. However, François Germinet is worried about “queues, queues”, of “everything that happens between these moments when the students are well away from each other”. “How can we handle this?”, he wonders finally.

No “upheaval” in nursing homes

The director general of ARS Île-de-France announced the suspension of collective outings for residents of nursing homes, and the limitation of individual outings, particularly to the family. Visits are still authorized, but only by appointment, with a maximum of two people. “The measures which were taken this morning are not overwhelming. There are already several ARS which had already taken this type of measure. It is true that the virus is still circulating. The nursing homes have never really, except a small one. little in the heart of summer, fully reopened their doors “, has explained Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, General Delegate of the National Union of Private Establishments and Residences for the Elderly (SYNERPA).

But on the other hand she recalled the urgency of access to tests for nursing homes: “What is needed is to further reduce access and access time to tests. We need tests with a result in 48 hours, so that we can calibrate the care we provide to people. . This is really an imperative for us “, she insisted.

We have been heard. The only black spot that remains is at homePascal Champvertto franceinfo

For his part, Pascal Champvert, president of the Association of Directors in the Service of the Elderly (AD-PA), finds that the ARS has learned the lesson of the first epidemic wave. “Odid not learn from the first wave. The director of ARS Île-de-France is in compliance with what the ministry has indicated as recommendations to be followed, which are in line with what the national ethics committee had suggested “, does he judge on franceinfo.

For Pascal Champvert: “These measures are binding, but so are all the measures adopted in the scarlet regions, notably Paris and the inner suburbs. Obviously, this is unpleasant for everyone, but we are no longer in the situation where we ask the elderly who live in institutions to make greater efforts than the rest of the French. “

The president of the directors at the service of the elderly (AD-PA) further indicates that :“The only downside that remains is at home: we still do not have any staff reinforcement or psychological support and this is becoming urgent”, he recalls. “The promise of the President of the Republic on” whatever the cost “is still not kept towards home services. Salary increases, as well as listening time, psychologist time which are possible in establishments, are not possible at home. It is imperative that the government does not waste, by not properly dealing with home help, all the efforts that it has also agreed to make for the establishments “, valued Pascal Champvert.