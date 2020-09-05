In Châtellerault near Poitiers (Vienna), the residents of a Ehpad are going to have to live a new fortnight. A caregiver tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, September 3, after showing symptoms last week. This first case in theEhpad worried, but the situation is under control: PCR tests were carried out on caregivers and all 300 residents have been reconfigured in their rooms, without the possibility of receiving visitors or having meals together.

Contact cases have been identified and removed and a protocol has been put in place, in conjunction with the ARS and the Poitiers University Hospital. “We went back to accommodation conditions that were those that had been implemented at the peak of the epidemic in order to eliminate any risk of transmission.“, says Dr. Antoine Elsendoorn, infectious disease doctor at the Nord-Vienne hospital group.

The JT

The other subjects of the news