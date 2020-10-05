Certain syllables propel the virus further. (MICHAEL ESDOURRUBAILH / MAXPPP)

Two studies signed by CNRS researchers, one published in PNAS and the other in Physical Review Fluids, looked at what could serve as a mode of transport for virus-laden aerosols in an attempt to find solutions to limit them.

Two researchers, Manouck Abkarian (stationed last spring at Princeton University in the United States) and his colleague Simon mendez (CNRS de Montpellier), therefore mixed phonetics and fluid mechanics to understand how speech propels the virus. They noticed that it is the plosive or occlusive consonants such as Papa’s P, B, K, D, or GUE, which send the most aerosols into the air. All those in fact that are pronounced by blocking the air in the mouth, pharynx and glottis, and that we release suddenly. Moreover, it is often these that make you sputter.

One meter away doesn’t make sense if you don’t take into account the time spent in the room.

In their scientific article, these researchers showed that these syllables form filaments of saliva between the lips, which are then reduced to micro-droplets and then propelled when you open your mouth. They also noted that just putting lip balm on sent four times less.

To understand this, they carried out several experiments. For example, a man locked in a room filmed by a camera with a fog machine and a laser light repeated several times “peter piper picked a peck”. There, the aerosols reach 2 meters in 30 seconds. On the other hand, with other sentences like “sing a song of sixpence”, the projection is lower, and the particles fall 50 centimeters or 1 meter from the man.

The researchers therefore conclude that standing one meter apart when talking to each other without a mask makes no sense. Especially if you spend time in a poorly ventilated room. Even if some people can speak less loudly and therefore propel their aerosols less far.

The researchers also set up an exchange with the Metropolitan Opera of New York to prepare for the resumption of performances next year. So that artists do not have to wear a mask on stage, and that the spectators can occupy all the seats, the idea would be to make a separate ventilation between the stage and the audience. Another option: to shorten the operas for a younger audience (“Cinderella” in 90 minutes for example), always with the same objective: to propel the particles less far and for a shorter time.