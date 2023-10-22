Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/22/2023 – 11:45

A survey carried out by the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) showed an 84% increase in the number of suspected cases of covid-19 arriving at private healthcare establishments for emergency care. The analysis took into account data from 81 hospitals in the capital and the interior between the 10th and 19th.

In addition to the increase in the number of suspicious visits, the research shows that 76% of hospitals reported an increase in the number of hospitalizations due to the disease. The vast majority of them state, however, that this increase was around 5%. The SindHosp survey was anticipated by the newspaper O Globo and obtained by Estadão.

This month, the Infogripe bulletin, made by Fiocruz, had already warned of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, especially in the Southeast, Center-West and South regions. The report considered data entered into the Epidemiological Surveillance Information System of the Flu (Sivep-Gripe) from the Ministry of Health until October 9th.

Data from SindHosp also shows that the majority of hospitals (92%) indicated an increase of up to 5% in the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in ICU beds. On average, these patients remain hospitalized for up to four days.

One of the hypotheses raised by SindHosp for the increase in hospitalizations in São Paulo establishments is the circulation of sub-variants of the virus. In August, the new Éris variant was identified in Brazil. The case was registered in São Paulo. The Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of keeping the vaccine against the disease up to date. The measure is the main strategy for prevention.

Brazil has accumulated 706,276 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. A total of 37,858,614 confirmed cases were reported across the country.