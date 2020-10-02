Many cities feared the announcement of restrictive measures. There was none on Thursday October 1. But at a press conference, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran was hardly optimistic about the days to come: the epidemic is progressing. “We have been in a phase of worsening for several weeks in the circulation of the virus which puts tension on our health system […] we need to act”, did he declare.

If the situation does not improve this weekend, Paris and its inner suburbs could move into the maximum alert zone from Monday with the consequences of drastic restrictions. “The passage in the zone of maximum alert will suppose that the inhabitants temporarily reduce their social activities”, said the Minister of Health. The partial opening of the restaurants will be at the table of discussions on Friday between Olivier Véran and the professionals. Five other cities are still under very close surveillance: Lille (North), Grenoble (Isère), Lyon, Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), Saint-Etienne (Loire).