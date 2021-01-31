This is news that should be heartwarming for many Italians. On Monday February 1, the vast majority of restaurants and museums in Italy will be able to reopen. “In practically all the country in fact, it represents 4 / 5th of the territory, and all the big cities like Milan, Naples, Venice, Rome”, details Alban Mikoczy, France Télévisions correspondent in Rome (Italy).

These reopenings are made possible by much better epidemic figures in Italy, and in particular compared to the holiday season, with Christmas and New Year’s Day. Until January 6, the Italians had indeed remained completely confined. “People can have their coffee or lunch indoors or on the terrace. The only instruction for restaurants is to close at 6 p.m. to respect the curfew in effect throughout the country “, concludes the journalist from France Télévisions.