Drinking a pastis in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) will it become a luxury? The majority of the bars in the city center have lowered the curtain so the Marseillais have found the vein: they come to have a drink in the establishments authorized to open thanks to their catering service. To avoid a new closure, an establishment located a stone’s throw from the Old Port has reopened its kitchen. “We are lucky to have a large terrace so we really respect the distance“, says manager Serge Coulomb.

As stipulated by the prefectural decree of October 7, for each client, the reminder book must be completed. At the end of the afternoon, Saturday October 10, the police carried out a vast control operation in the district of La Plaine. Establishments that do not comply with these measures will be subject to immediate closure for two weeks.