Passengers arriving from overseas to China must undergo this new Covid-19 screening test, no longer carried out in the nose or throat, but in the rectum. And travelers are not the only ones concerned: the measure also applies in China, to inhabitants of areas considered to be at high risk.

In the Daxing district, south of Beijing, more than a thousand teachers and students have been subjected to rectal screening, in addition to the nose and throat swab. For Doctor Li Tongzheng, these new tests are very useful: “The coronavirus stays in the anus longer than in the respiratory tract. Rectal screening can increase the detection rate of infected people, especially by the new variants.”

“All of these tests, in the throat, nose, rectal screening and blood test, are ways that limit the risk of missing a positive case.” Dr Li Tongzheng to franceinfo

Rectal screening scares many people. On Chinese social networks, the test is deemed “embarrassing, humiliating”. Internet users hope to be vaccinated as quickly as possible to escape it.

In addition, to this new test the authorities have added a hardening of the quarantine up to four weeks, depending on the city.