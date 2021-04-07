NEW COVID-19 infections have fallen on a week-to-week basis according to the latest figures for the Valencia region published tonight (April 7) by the regional health ministry.

149 new cases were reported today, compared to 237 a week ago, but it is a rise on the Tuesday total of 43.

Wednesday totals have always shown an increase on the Tuesday statistics in recent months, and so the indicative seven day fall is more significant.

With national trends continuing to show a rise, the Valencian Community is continuing to buck that trend with the lowest infection rates in the country.

It will make a decision tomorrow as to what loosening of restrictions it will make, if any, when the current measures expire on April 12.

15 additional fatalities were announced today in the region, which takes the pandemic death toll to 7,197.

After a slight rise yesterday, hospital admissions are now down to 393, a fall of 13 since yesterday, and 28 less on a week-to-week basis.

There are 79 patients in intensive care, a reduction of four since yesterday and 17 less than on March 31.

13 new outbreaks were recorded in the region with the largest in Manises consisting of seven cases caused by social interaction.

