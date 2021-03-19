THE Axarquian town of Colmenar gains the dubious honor of being the only municipality in the region to have perimeter controls after a huge COVID-19 spike in the past four days.

The Ministry of Health has issued the closure of the borders of the town after an increase of 586 cases since the last evaluation.

Last Monday, incidence rates in the 3,300 population sat at the low 176 per 100,000 level, however since then it has risen to 762.7 for the past 14 days average.

This has led authorities to close entry into the municipality unless for specified reasons.

The neighboring town of Competa has also been classed as high risk after 327,7 cases were registered in the new revisions, leaving borders open but business still operating under restrictions.

At the opposite end of the scale, the small municipality of Archez has registered zero cases in the past 14 days, a staggering fact that shows the positive evolution of the virus in the area since last week, the average rate peaked at 779 and had been locked down since February last year.

Eight municipalities now have low incidence cases and are no longer classes as high risk, Benamocarra (98.5), Algarrobo (76.3), Vélez-Málaga (74.1), Benamargosa (65.1), Canillas de Aceituno (59.5), Rincón de la Victoria (55.4), Nerja (47.3) and Torrox (16.7).

There are also 20 municipalities that are free from cases in the past 14 days: Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Almáchar, Arenas, Canillas de Albaida, Comares, Cútar, El Borge, Frigiliana, Iznate, La Viñuela, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Periana, Riogordo, Salares, Sayalonga, Sedella and Totalán

As a province, Axarquia now sits at 73.5 cases per 100,000, a slight rise since the last evaluation from 66.4, whilst the Malaga Health District dropped slightly from 81.9 to 79.9.

