At 94 and 99, the Queen of England Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, are among the priority audiences. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, January 9 that the two crowned heads had received a first injection against Covid-19, as to date some 1.5 million people in the United Kingdom.

According to a source quoted by Reuters, the vaccine was administered by a royal family doctor at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and her husband have spent most of their time since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The Queen wanted it to be known that she had been vaccinated in order to avoid inaccuracies and other speculation, the source added.

The announcement comes as the UK, plagued by a particularly contagious variant of Sars-CoV-2, has embarked on a major vaccination campaign, with the aim of vaccinating 15 million people – vulnerable people and essential workers – by mid-February.

The UK has the fifth highest death toll in the world, with nearly 80,000 dead since the start of the epidemic. The appearance on its territory of a new variant led to a runaway epidemic and required the establishment of strict containment measures on January 5.