Covid-19 puts the Colombian baseball tournament at risk

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Giants of Barranquilla
Vanexa Romero. TIME
A match was suspended this Wednesday and measures will be taken for what is to come.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 05, 2022, 10:34 PM
The Professional Baseball League He suffered this Thursday the first suspension of a game of the current season due to the fourth peak of covid-19 in the country.
The organization decided that the match they were supposed to play should not be played Giants of Barranquilla Y Cowboys from Montería, because there were several positives in both novenas.
(Also read: Liverpool is poised for Luis Díaz: this is his offer)
Emergency meeting to analyze the issue
Now, the Professional Division of this sport will meet this Thursday to evaluate the development of the tournament in the midst of the pandemic.
(In other news: Jhon García and Juan Portilla, to America: the entire bag of players in the League)
“The executive committee of the Professional Division of Colombian Baseball (Diproblase), will meet early to assess the situation and take measures on how the continuity of the tournament will develop,” says the entity’s statement.
SPORTS
January 05, 2022, 10:34 PM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Covid19 #puts #Colombian #baseball #tournament #risk
Leave a Reply