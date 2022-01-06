Thursday, January 6, 2022
Covid-19 puts the Colombian baseball tournament at risk

by admin
January 6, 2022
in Sports
Giants of Barranquilla

Giants of Barranquilla

Photo:

Vanexa Romero. TIME

A match was suspended this Wednesday and measures will be taken for what is to come.

The Professional Baseball League He suffered this Thursday the first suspension of a game of the current season due to the fourth peak of covid-19 in the country.

The organization decided that the match they were supposed to play should not be played Giants of Barranquilla Y Cowboys from Montería, because there were several positives in both novenas.

Emergency meeting to analyze the issue

Now, the Professional Division of this sport will meet this Thursday to evaluate the development of the tournament in the midst of the pandemic.

“The executive committee of the Professional Division of Colombian Baseball (Diproblase), will meet early to assess the situation and take measures on how the continuity of the tournament will develop,” says the entity’s statement.

SPORTS

