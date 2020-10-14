Julien Bayou, national secretary of Europe Ecology-Les Verts, asks the government for consistency in the measures taken to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. “If we close the bars, we have to be coherent and therefore allow public transport to be unclogged (..) We have, at rush hour, a lot of people in transport, sometimes the impression of being in cattle trucks with viruses , rolling clusters, he launched, Wednesday, October 14, on Public Senate. It is necessary to be able to set up fast shuttles during rush hour “, he proposed.

In large cities, especially in Paris, metro trains are crowded at certain times. Sometimes physical distancing is impossible to respect. “On the metro, I’m suspicious because I’m afraid of concentrating in a train”, fear a traveler. “I try to be careful not to stick to people too much”, relates another to France Télévisions.

Bars are riskier than public transport, because “in the metro we do not speak”, tried to explain on franceinfo Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital, and member of the Scientific Council. “I’m not saying that there is no transmission in the metro, but at the level of bars and restaurants, we will eat and drink. So, we take off the mask”, he argues. “In addition to the absence of a mask, we are face to face and we talk, he continues. So the point is, there is a bit more risk of transmission. “