COVID-19: how many times have you heard of him in recent years? Yet we will hear about it again, and again, so much so as to move the giants of the technology industry to give a heartfelt hand to science. Together they can make great strides in fighting not only Covid-19, but other viruses that will arise in the future. Not only the big techs in the sector apply to this enterprise, but also small companies. An example? Kenosistec of Binasco, in the province of Milanwhich has been involved in creating a coating capable of being antibacterial and antiviral.

A special paint that can protect surfaces from aggressive and malevolent bacteria and viruses, and it looks just like that Mauro Margherita, head of the company founded in 2005, has achieved its goal. The collaboration with IIT Italian Institute of Technology has caused some patents to be created to protect us in the near future. We are talking about transparent films that do not lack originality and sustainability. A point in favor that finds the agreement of several parties between medicine, science and ecology. A small step for man, but a big step for humanity that will be able to see from today a 99.9% killing of bacteria and viruses on everything that will touch.

Covid between sanitizing gels and protections

Many within the world population have encountered problems with the various sanitizing gels or with the mandatory individual protections. We speak, mostly, of burning in the hands due to too much alcohol in the products used for a fairly long period of time; these can damage the skin and it is advisable to consult your general practitioner regardless of everything. In addition, in equal measure, many have argued that the consumption of sanitizing gels have led to more pollution in the world.

Just think of the plastic of the contents or the masks no longer reusable and abandoned in the environment. The initiative moved by Kenosistec, building together with the Institute mentioned earlier and with the partner Barnem Srl of Brescia, it will also benefit the entire planet in the long run. The first of the many innovations was precisely the transparent Bio-K film; coating the surfaces with this substance thanks to Hi.P.Po PVD sputtering technologythere is an important reduction on bacteria (for example escherichia coli and staphylococcus aureus) and the lesser known viruses or the most ‘in vogue’ viruses of the moment, just like Covid-19.

“Anyone among us who moves by public transport or enters the office, when touching surfaces, inexorably comes into contact with more or less dangerous germs. Imagine the advantage of surfaces that autonomously destroy bacteria and viruses after a short time from contact without any cleaning external, preserving certain characteristics such as transparency, fundamental for example in partitions, windows, etc., conductance, fundamental for example in air filters “ Margherita declared during the presentation of the new patents acts to better protect us from Covid-19.

Chrome is not just the name of a browser, but also one of the company’s green patents

Chrome + is the name of the patent that provides for a double coating, between ultraviolet and cured paint PVD-HiP.Po technology. Galvanic technology is set aside, avoiding polluting agents that could become dangerous for humans in the long run, and metal chromium plating is introduced, capable of entering the Automotive sector.

This is all called the process of Green chrome and will show the world how plastic, which is very unenvironmental, can become ecological. In all this, Margherita himself declares that there will be a huge energy saving. Plus he owns a great compatibility with different materialscomparing it with the next patent on the list.

Covid-19 will no longer have a chance, even on the surfaces coated with Nero Hi.P.Po; we are talking about a specialized patent for black finishes or those surfaces where the latter is the dominant color. According to Margherita, the darkest color we all know it is most requested by companies and individuals and this could also be useful for everything that is very dim and in the background.