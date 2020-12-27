D.he corona vaccine of the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizers is in action. It has been extensively tested, and the data from the test series are promising. What is known about the substance – and what is not.

How does the vaccine work?

The agent from Biontech and Pfizer is one so-called mRNA vaccine. No vaccine of this type has yet been approved for humans. The difference to conventional vaccines: It does not contain weakened or killed viruses, but only the instructions for a component of the Covid-19 pathogen, more precisely for a protein on the virus surface.

The assembly instructions consist of the mRNA molecule. It is on this basis that the body’s cells produce the virus protein. The body then develops its immune response against this. In the event of later contact with the pathogen, the immune system recognizes the protein and can quickly fight the virus in a targeted manner. Because the vaccine only contains information about a single component of the virus, there is no risk of viruses spreading in the body after vaccination.

What has the vaccine proven to protect against?

“The vaccine trials show that people no longer get symptomatically ill,” says Andreas Podbielski, Director of the Institute for Medical Microbiology, Virology and Hygiene at the University of Rostock. It is currently unclear whether the vaccination will also prevent infection. “Of course we all hope that the vaccination will also prevent the infection, but we don’t know at the moment,” said Thomas Mertens, chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) at the Robert Koch Institute recently the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. It is conceivable that people who have been vaccinated may become infected and pass on the virus, although they themselves do not fall ill.

How well does the vaccine protect?

According to the clinical studies, Biontech indicates the effectiveness of the vaccine with 95 percent. This means: 95 percent fewer diseases occurred among the subjects in the vaccinated group than among the subjects in the control group.

It will only be seen in a few months whether the above – for many experts surprisingly high – effectiveness is also achieved with massive use of the vaccine. The numbers refer to the phase 3 studies carried out so far, as virologist Podbielski explains. “The vaccination has now been carried out under idealized conditions,” he says. The conditions are not always ideal in everyday use. The vaccine from Biontech has to be extremely cooled, says Podbielski as an example. He doubts whether a complete cold chain for vaccinations worldwide is possible.

Another problem that applies to all Covid vaccines: The tests are mainly carried out on healthy people. The immune system in older people or people with previous illnesses such as diabetes does not respond as well to vaccinations as the immune system of healthy people. In this respect, according to Podbielski, it may happen that the data on the effectiveness of the vaccines are less good after vaccination of large parts of the world population. When presenting the first results of the phase 3 study, Biontech reported that it had not found any difference between different age groups in terms of effectiveness.

What influence do virus mutations have on the effectiveness?

The coronavirus genetic makeup is constantly changing, which in itself is not unusual. The genetic changes can also change the properties of the virus, such as making it easier for it to attack human cells or to better escape attacks by the immune system. In Great Britain, for example, a new virus variant has been circulating for some time that is spreading much faster than the previous variants. Experts estimate the risk that the vaccine used in Great Britain will no longer work or work worse against this variant as low. The immune responses that the vaccine elicits are directed against several features of the virus, so individual mutations should not have dramatic effects.

How long does the vaccine protect?

This question cannot be answered conclusively either, because the studies have not yet run long enough. A recently published US study provides initial indications. According to this, both antibodies and T cells – two of the central weapons of our immune system – are found in humans after a natural infection. at least five months still detectable after the onset of symptoms. This is the case even with courses with mild symptoms. The study was published as a so-called preprint, has therefore not yet been assessed by independent experts.

Further studies show that with coronaviruses other than Sars-CoV-2, which cause normal colds, one is protected against renewed infection for one to one and a half years. With a vaccination, the immune response is generally more efficient, says Carsten Watzl, immunologist at the Leibniz Institute for Labor Research at the Technical University of Dortmund. “So the hope is that the vaccine candidates will keep the immunity much longer.”

What are the side effects of the Biontech and Pfizer vaccine?

Fatigue, headache, pain at the injection site are among the most common side effects of vaccination. According to vaccination experts, such side effects are common. According to a study of 44,820 participants – around half of whom had received the Biontech vaccine – some also complained of fever, chills, diarrhea, or muscle and limb pain. In general, the side effects were mild to moderate and resolved after a short time. Compared to many established vaccines such as the one against the flu, the side effects occurred comparatively more frequently. Vaccination experts compared reactions with those given a shingles vaccine.

Occasionally there were “adverse events” such as swollen lymph nodes in the tests. One person each reported a shoulder injury, cardiac arrhythmia and paresthesia in the leg, i.e. numbness. In principle, side effects occurred more often with the second vaccination dose. Possible rarely occurring side effects could not yet be recorded due to the short observation time. Therefore, the tolerance of the vaccine will continue to be tested after approval.

When vaccinated in the UK, some people had shown more severe allergic reactions. For this reason, the authorities have ordered people with severe allergy problems not to vaccinate for the time being. The fact that the problem did not arise in the clinical trials is simply because people with severe allergies to vaccines or components thereof were excluded from participation, Biontech CEO Sean Marett recently explained.

With a view to the vaccinations that are expected to begin in Germany as well, the German allergological societies stressed in a statement that patients must be informed about possible allergic reactions before vaccination. In addition, it must be asked whether a patient has had such problems before.

How is vaccination done?

Each patient receives two doses of vaccine at an interval of three weeks, each of which is injected into the upper arm – more precisely into the deltoid muscle (Musculus deltoideus). “In principle, it could be injected into any muscle, but the area on the arm is easily accessible,” says virologist Podbielski. The advantage of such an intramuscular vaccination: The active ingredient stays in the muscle for a few hours, giving the body time to recognize it and react to it.