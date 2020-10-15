If every day is enough its trouble, professional sport has a lot of trouble and no miracle solution to the second wave of the pandemic. While at the beginning of the week, we learned that, on the Giro d’Italia, the Mitchelton and Jumbo-Visma cycling formations were withdrawing from the race after several cases of Covid-19 had been detected there, in other disciplines , the damage is identical. In Montpellier, six players or members of the staff of Montpellier Handball (MHB) who tested positive for Covid-19. The MHB has requested from the National Handball League the postponement of the meeting scheduled for Saturday in Istres counting for the fifth day of the championship.

Competitions behind closed doors after 9 p.m.

A massacre that is growing and really spares no one! Thus, the Juventus club in Turin saw its flagship player, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, tested positive, just after his League of Nations match against France. Another club player, Weston McKennie has also been placed in quarantine. In basketball, Asvel, the Villeurbanne team, which has several positive cases for the coronavirus in the workforce and the staff, has, for its part, been unable to present the required minimum of players for the scheduled Euroleague match on Tuesday against Panathinaikos. Same verdict on Wednesday, where the Euroleague basketball also canceled the match scheduled for Thursday evening against Belgrade in Villeurbanne.

Faced with this deluge of bad news, everyone is going their own way to try to stop the spread of the virus. Thus, in France, following the announcements of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, the Ministry of Sports specified, in a press release, that professional athletes will certainly benefit from a derogation in the nine zones placed under cover, but than “The competitions will take place behind closed doors, if they take place after 9 pm”. Of course, there will be a possibility of derogation, with or without an audience, “According to the hour”, we specify to the ministry.

Different measures depending on the country

Faced with different measures depending on the country, some sports have taken the lead. So, ice hockey fans will be paying their price this year. The organizers of the Ice Hockey Champions League have decided to cancel the 2020/2021 edition due to uncertainties related to the epidemic. In cycling, a few days ago, Amaury Sport Organization, holder of Paris-Roubaix, decided to cancel the queen of the classics. In Belgium, what will happen for the Tour of Flanders, which takes place this weekend? According to figures released by the Sciensano Public Health Institute between October 4 and 10, there were an average of 5,057 new coronavirus infections per day, an increase of 101% compared to the previous period of seven days . Knowing the Flemish fervor for the mountain race, is it really reasonable to let this event take place? To each his own truth.

A health bubble introduced during the race

On the other side of the Pyrenees, the organizers of the Tour of Spain, which begins on October 20, have decided to act as quickly as possible: ban on nine climbs to the public, no advertising caravan and the number of representatives of the sponsors and media is reduced to a minimum.

For manager Marc Madiot, who sees his French formation, Groupama-FDJ, shine on the roads of the Giro – four victories for sprinter Arnaud Démare – the sport must not stop: “On the contrary, I think that runners are much more sheltered in the health bubble established during the race than at home, with their friends or family. “ An opinion that does not share the Dutch rider Jos Van Emden who, the fault of the Covid, had to leave the Giro, like all his Jumbo-Visma team:“In the hotel buffets, there were people who were not part of the bubble. ”