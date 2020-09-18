“This strong recommendation also applies to festive or convivial gatherings on public roads, which must be avoided or declared to the prefecture if they exceed more than ten participants”, indicate Friday the ARS of Île-de-France, the prefecture of the region and the Paris police headquarters.

Birthday parties, family meals, meetings with friends … Private gatherings of more than ten people must be avoided in the Paris region, while the Covid-19 epidemic seems to be worsening, warn the authorities on Friday September 18 .

“A significant number of epidemic outbreaks have their origin in family or friendships. It is therefore up to everyone to protect their loved ones by reconsidering the organization of private gatherings, when they include more than ten participants”, underline, in a joint statement, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Île-de-France, the regional prefecture and the Paris police headquarters.

This strong recommendation also applies to festive or convivial gatherings on public roads, which must be avoided or declared to the prefecture if they exceed more than ten participants.the ARS of Île-de-France, the regional prefecture and the prefecture of police of Parisin a press release

In addition, “the inaugurations, conferences, general assemblies, and any event bringing populations into contact, should be postponed as much as possible or see the volume of participants reduced, so as to allow physical distance between participants and respect for barrier gestures”, continue the authorities.

The authorities also believe that the “Neighbors Day”, scheduled for Friday evening, should not take place indoors, and requires strict compliance with barrier measures if it is organized outdoors.

“If the organizers of these events are not in a position to enforce the barrier measures, they must give up this organization”, recommend the authorities.

The same goes for all festive gatherings, integration events and student evenings that are likely to disturb the populations and in which barrier gestures are difficult to enforce.The ARS of Île-de-France, the regional prefecture and the police headquarters of Parisin a press release

Authorities warn against “a significant deterioration of the situation”, that reflect “all the indicators that measure the activity of care services”. In the last three weeks, “the number of admissions to conventional hospitalization for Covid increased by 82%, the number of admissions to critical care by 89% and the number of transports for Covid by the Paris Fire Brigade increased by 58 % “, they indicate.